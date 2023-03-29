Veriti Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,733. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

