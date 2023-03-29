Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $651.92. The stock had a trading volume of 220,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,765. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $700.09 and its 200-day moving average is $679.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

