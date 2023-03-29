Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $186.00.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

