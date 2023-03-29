Veriti Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $279.42. 416,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.97.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

