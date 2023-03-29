Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.36. 525,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,724. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.55 and a 200 day moving average of $345.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

