Veriti Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.73. 636,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

