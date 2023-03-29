Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 2.5%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. 634,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,776,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. Desjardins cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

