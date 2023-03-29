Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:APD traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.78. 95,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,379. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

