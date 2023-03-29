Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 62,791 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,791 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBIN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. 33,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.