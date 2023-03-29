Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. 2,249,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,024,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.