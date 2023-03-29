Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.03. 46,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,706. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.52. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

