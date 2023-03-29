Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.12. 293,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

