Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teradyne by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.71. 102,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,346. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

