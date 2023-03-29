Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 108,931 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,931 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 214,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,664. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

