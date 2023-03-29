Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,171 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 473,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,062. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $198.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

