VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIA optronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIA optronics stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.39% of VIA optronics worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VIAO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.