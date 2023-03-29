VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.80.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 447,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

