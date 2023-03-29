VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VQS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

