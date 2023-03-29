Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Update

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRX remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. 58,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,258. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.