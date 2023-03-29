Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.
Vislink Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ VISL opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Vislink Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of Vislink Technologies
About Vislink Technologies
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vislink Technologies (VISL)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.