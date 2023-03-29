Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ VISL opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Vislink Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

