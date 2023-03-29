Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 64.31%.

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VISL remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,400. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Vislink Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

About Vislink Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.