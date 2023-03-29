Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) PT Raised to $30.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

VIST stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

