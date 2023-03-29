Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) PT Raised to $30.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
VIST stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.69.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
