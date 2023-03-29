Voya Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,521 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 377% compared to the average volume of 1,576 put options.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 551,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,838. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

