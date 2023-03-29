Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.61 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00012693 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $98.13 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00200070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,443.32 or 1.00006873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.52384493 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,121,576.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

