Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $99.03 million and $6.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00012832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00200201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,399.87 or 1.00033197 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.52384493 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,121,576.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

