Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.