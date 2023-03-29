Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.93. 1,615,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

