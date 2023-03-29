Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.