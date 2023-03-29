Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 5.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.