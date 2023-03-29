Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743,756 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

