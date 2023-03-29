Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 354,346 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

