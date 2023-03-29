WeBuy Price Reaches $1.28 (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. WeBuy has a total market cap of $64.05 million and $637,295.15 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

