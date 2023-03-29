Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.33. 98,162,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,397,516. The company has a market cap of $605.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

