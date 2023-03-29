Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 89bio (ETNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) recently:

3/26/2023 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $24.00.

3/22/2023 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $33.00.

3/22/2023 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00.

3/22/2023 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $50.00.

3/22/2023 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $45.00.

3/14/2023 – 89bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – 89bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – 89bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $498,394 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

