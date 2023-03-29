Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
NYSE IGI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 36,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.81.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.