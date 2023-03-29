Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE IGI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 36,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.81.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

