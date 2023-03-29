Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2557 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF remained flat at $18.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $29.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTSHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded september 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

