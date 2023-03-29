Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$26.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$21.59 and a 52-week high of C$37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTE. CIBC lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

