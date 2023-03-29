WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.73. WeWork shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,111,317 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WeWork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 760,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.