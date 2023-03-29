Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Spain ETF comprises about 2.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8,564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWP stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 29,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,110. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $570.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

