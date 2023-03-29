Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 905,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,678. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

