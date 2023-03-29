WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 3,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,961. The company has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.