Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $35,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. 82,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.