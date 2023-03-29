Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $11.79 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 632,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,185. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

