Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,368 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

