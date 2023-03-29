Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

