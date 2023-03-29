Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $332,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day moving average is $404.82. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

