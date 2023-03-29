Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.06. 307,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

