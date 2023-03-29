Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 978 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 130,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,581. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

