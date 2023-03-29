WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 48,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 89,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNL. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,127.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 400,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

