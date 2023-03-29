WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.55. 17,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 31,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

